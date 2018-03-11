Nigeria: 3 people don die after Jeep jam Danfo for Lekki toll gate

Image copyright Twitter/rrslagos767 Image example Di danfo wey jam jeep

E reach three people wey don die for Lagos, Nigeria dis Sunday 11 March after one Jeep jam Danfo for Lekki toll gate.

Officials wey dey work for di toll gate say di Jeep dey follow one-way come jam di danfo wey dey come from Lekki side.

Plenty people wound for di accident and dem don rush dem go hospitals wey dey Marina and Gbagada.

One person wey dey dia when di accident happen video am.

BBC tori person Karina Igonikan wey dey di Marina hospital confam say one of di victims wey dem carry come di hospital don die and two die for Gbagada hospital.

E reach seven people wey dem admit for Marina hospital but e never clear how dia condition be.