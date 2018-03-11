Image copyright Getty Images

At least 16 people don die and many people wound after thunder strike one Seventh-Day Adventist church for Rwanda.

Habitegeko Francois tell AFP say fourteen people na im die immediately as thunder hit di church for Nyaruguru district for Southern Province

dem rush 140 people go hospital and dia district health centre dem but two people later die join because di wound wey dem get.

Francois say dem don discharge many of dem.

"Doctors say three people condition dey critical but dem don dey recover."

According to di mayor, dis kain accident been happen on Friday as thunder strike 18 students come kill one.