ICC President Chile Eboe-Osuji

One Nigerian judge don win election as di new president for di International Criminal Court war crimes tribunal.

Chile Eboe-Osuji, wey become di first Nigerian wey go become judge since 2012 for di ICC, go begin work as ICC president for di next three years.

Na for social media and di ICC website for Sunday dem make dis announcement.

Chile Eboe-Osuji talk say, ''E sweet my belle no be small as my fellow colleagues don choose me as President of the International Criminal Court''.

Eboe-Osuji still talk say im dey ready to work with di international community wey go make di ICC strong.

Di ICC president and im two vice-presidents dey give di ICC focus and direction.

Former Liberian President Charles Taylor stand trial for ICC

Which kain power ICC get?

For United Nations General Assembly conference for Rome for June 1998, 123 countries make international criminal court happen.

Di work of di court na to prosecute di people wey don commit serious crime dem like genocide, war crime and any kind crime against humanity.

But di idea no be for ICC to overtake di work of national court o.

In fact, dem go only fit chook mouth for mata wey countries no fit to, or no get interest to investigate.

Among di case e don do na di one of former Liberia president Charles Taylor, wey dem jail am for 50 years, for crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone.

Burundi na di first countryy wey comot from di ICC after President Nkurunziza say dem no do again

Some African countries no like ICC

The Gambia, South Africa and Burundi don waka comot from di ICC and di African Union (AU) sef don chook mouth inside dis ICC mata.

For 2016, di AU push make all dia member countries no join hand inside di ICC because di AU feel say e dey target Africans pass.

ICC dey find Sudan President Omar al-Bashir unto war crime for Darfur.

South Africa talk say, di ICC dey wan overtake dia national court and na di reason why e comot.

But di ICC answer back say no be true, na di work of justice for people wey don suffer war crimes for Africa dem dey try do.

Na 34 African countries sign di Rome Statute wey begin di ICC.