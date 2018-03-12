Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tillerson dey on one week visit to Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Kenya

U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson don show for Abuja, Nigeria capital city.

Dis na Tillerson latest bus-stop after im don visit four other African countries - Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya for one week.

Tillerson don meet with senior officials from di ministry of foreign affairs before im go do big meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari for late afternoon.

According to di US State Department Tillerson visit na part of plan for di US to get strong partnership with governments and people for Africa.

Dis na di most senior official for Trump government wey go visit Nigeria.

US Department of State spokesperson, Ms Heather Nauert talk say counter terrorism, human rights peace and security, democracy, trade and investment na among di things Tillerson go don one-on-one with President Buhari.

Chad President Idriss Deby welcome US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for di Presidential Palace for N'Djamena

Tillerson no come Africa come look face

As diplomat, Tillerson job na to find way America and other countries fit cooperate and work together well-well.

But Tillerson no get time for small talk as we don see for im other African trips.

Nigerian officials suppose know say Tillerson go talk im mind, di way im dey take see di mata.

When im enter Ethiopia last week, Tillerson wire authorities on top di mata of human rights.

Tillerson talk say di state of emergency wey Ethiopia order inside di country no good and im want Ethiopian people to dey free to talk dia mind.

Tillerson wire di way Africa dey collect China loan

Di secretary of state also draw di ear of plenty African countries on top di way dem dey collect gbese anyhow from China.

"No be say America dey try to keep Chinese money out of Africa but e dey important for African countries to take dia time think about di terms of dis agreements make dem no lose dia independence."

Di US don announce $533m as aid to help Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and Lake Chad.

Dem go use dis money for emergency food, water and health.