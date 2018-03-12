#BigBrotherNaija: Pipo yab wey Alex after dey evict Leo and Ifu
- 12 March 2018
Nigerians for social media don begin react to di way one of di Big Brother house mate, Alex cry after di eviction of Leo and Ifu (Lifu).
Four team among di remaining House mates na im bin dey up for eviction during di Sunday night show:
Alex and Tobi (Tolex)
Cee C and Lolu (Ceelo)
Miracle and Anto (Mito)
Ifu and Leo (Lifu).
Alex no fit control her cry as di host- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announce Lifu as di pair wey dey leave di house because na dem get di lowest vote.
Other house mate begin try to console her and remind her say nobody die and dis whole thing na just game.
Nigerians for twitter no find di way wey Alex dey cry over Leo funny at all.
New memes loading 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/k7GEwdJGbm— The-Butterfly (@avezarh) March 11, 2018
When a thief snatch your new iPhone X before you insert your Sim card. I swear, you can't breath anymore! #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/UUATm3VnFj— EnyEnE | #BBNaija (@iamEnyene) March 11, 2018
#bbnaija Wives of Big brother Naija consoling one of their members who just lost the husband to the cruel hands of Eviction 😭😭😭😭😭— Bam Warrior (@tomisin_ms) March 11, 2018
Eviction!!!! Why!!! 😡😡😡😝😝 pic.twitter.com/yWND0jOSip
Looking at last night's 👇👇voting statistics, you realize that:— Christian C. Ozor (@ozorcchristian) March 12, 2018
Lolu is becoming more stronger
Cee C has fans no matter her attitude.
Tobi's fans needs to work harder on votes.
Miracle's ratings on social media is "VERY VERY HIGH" but on votes its just "HIGH" #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/KYjaSXfWf3
If person stone Alex nau they'll say you're wicked all these crying like bushbaby... 😳😳 #BBNAIJA— Village_HEAD_master (@Topson007) March 12, 2018
Alex eyes don big o. She cried overnight. #BBnaija— Comr. Olurops 🇳🇬 (@Olurops) March 12, 2018
#BBNaija Alex Alex you re still crying??did u enter the show for a man or money?mxm big next time don't bring kidz to the house no under 25— Rico/Ahneeka SWAVEY (@clarah2808) March 12, 2018
Who else saw this coming#BBNaijaUpdates#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/Sf0hAHYF0Q— Thabisile Ngwenya 🇿🇦 (@HappTops) March 11, 2018
Before di eviction night, Alex and Leo don first bin pair, dem dey so close with each other so tey dem dey always sleep for di same bed and cuddle each other.