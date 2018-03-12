#BigBrotherNaija: Pipo yab wey Alex after dey evict Leo and Ifu

  • 12 March 2018
Big Brother Naija Image copyright @BIGBRONAIJA
Image example Four team among di remaining House mates na im bin dey up for eviction during di Sunday night show

Nigerians for social media don begin react to di way one of di Big Brother house mate, Alex cry after di eviction of Leo and Ifu (Lifu).

Four team among di remaining House mates na im bin dey up for eviction during di Sunday night show:

Alex and Tobi (Tolex)

Cee C and Lolu (Ceelo)

Miracle and Anto (Mito)

Ifu and Leo (Lifu).

Alex no fit control her cry as di host- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announce Lifu as di pair wey dey leave di house because na dem get di lowest vote.

Other house mate begin try to console her and remind her say nobody die and dis whole thing na just game.

Nigerians for twitter no find di way wey Alex dey cry over Leo funny at all.

Before di eviction night, Alex and Leo don first bin pair, dem dey so close with each other so tey dem dey always sleep for di same bed and cuddle each other.

Topics Wey Dem Resemble

Another thing we de for inside dis tori