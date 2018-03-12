BigBrotherNaija: Pipo yab wey Alex after dey evict Leo and Ifu

Image copyright @BIGBRONAIJA Image example Four team among di remaining House mates na im bin dey up for eviction during di Sunday night show

Nigerians for social media don begin react to di way one of di Big Brother house mate, Alex cry after di eviction of Leo and Ifu (Lifu).

Alex and Tobi (Tolex)

Cee C and Lolu (Ceelo)

Miracle and Anto (Mito)

Ifu and Leo (Lifu).

Alex no fit control her cry as di host- Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announce Lifu as di pair wey dey leave di house because na dem get di lowest vote.

Other house mate begin try to console her and remind her say nobody die and dis whole thing na just game.

Nigerians for twitter no find di way wey Alex dey cry over Leo funny at all.

Skip Twitter post by @tomisin_ms #bbnaija Wives of Big brother Naija consoling one of their members who just lost the husband to the cruel hands of Eviction 😭😭😭😭😭



Eviction!!!! Why!!! 😡😡😡😝😝 pic.twitter.com/yWND0jOSip — Bam Warrior (@tomisin_ms) March 11, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @ozorcchristian Looking at last night's 👇👇voting statistics, you realize that:



Lolu is becoming more stronger

Cee C has fans no matter her attitude.

Tobi's fans needs to work harder on votes.

Miracle's ratings on social media is "VERY VERY HIGH" but on votes its just "HIGH" #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/KYjaSXfWf3 — Christian C. Ozor (@ozorcchristian) March 12, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @clarah2808 #BBNaija Alex Alex you re still crying??did u enter the show for a man or money?mxm big next time don't bring kidz to the house no under 25 — Rico/Ahneeka SWAVEY (@clarah2808) March 12, 2018

Before di eviction night, Alex and Leo don first bin pair, dem dey so close with each other so tey dem dey always sleep for di same bed and cuddle each other.