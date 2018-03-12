Image copyright Getty Images Image example Many people think say na style to smoke shisha

No more shisha, no more electronic cigar.

Dis na wetin Ghana dey plan do by di middle of 2018.

Di Ghana Health Service (GHS) talk say dem wan join hand with di Ministry of Health for country make dem cancel di two cigar dem.

Dr Divine Logo, wey be di principal research officer for GHS talk say dem don see say, shisha even bad pass to dey smoke normal cigar.

Dr Logo bin talk dis one for di World Tobacco Conference wey dem do for South Africa.

'Di way people, especially young people don dey take dis shisha na big palava.'

Im talk say: 'If you puff one from shisha tube, dat one dey equal to one full cigarettcigar wey you don smoke.'

If person come smoke shisha for like one hour, e go be like say di person don smoke times 100 or 200 times di kain smoke if to say na normal cigar.

Dem never release di full report, but according to GHS, young people from like 13 years don already dey smoke shisha.

Based on logistics, dem don see say na young people dey smoke shisha pass - 5.3% dan normal cigar wey be 2.8%.

For electronic cigar, na 8.5% of young people dey smoke am.

Banning Shisha

If di plan pass, Ghana go join other African countries like Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania wey don stop smoking of shisha.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wen person puff di pipe with shisha, na so di charcoal on top go dey burn

Ghana go also be di first West African country to do dis kain thing.

For many African countries, ban don already dey on to dey smoke for public sake of say e fit affect pass di person wey smoke am.

Many people dey believe say to dey smoke shisha no dey bad like dat, even as dem dey put things like mint or fruit flavour inside am, but for di UK, doctors don talk say dat one na big lie.