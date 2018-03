Gov’t defend claims dem give traders for Akufo-Addo house one week notice

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GETTY Image example March 15 na di deadline for traders to leave

Some Ghanaians bash government after reports emerge say dem give di traders March 15 as deadline make dem leave di place, sake of that government want clarify issues.

Meanwhile, some of di people wey get compensation which dey between Ghc 2,000 den Ghc 10,000 say di package small so make dem increase am give dem.

Government defend di eviction of traders den residents from President Akufo-Addo in Nima residence area, as dem give di residents enough time make dem comot di area.

According to government, e no be true say dem give residents den traders just one week notice make dem leave di zone. Instead di traders ask for six-week grace period which National Security grant dem.

"E be completely false say we give di artisans den traders only one week notice make dem move from demma current location" Information Minister Musptapha Hamid reveal for press statement inside

Image copyright Ghana Ministry of Information Image example Press release from di Ministry of Information

