Femi Branch don become Jagun Asa of Edeland

Image copyright Instagram/jagun_femibranch

Nollywood actor, Femi Branch don add another feather for im cap, abi na plantain leaf wey im add for im cap as di Alaafin of Oyo coronate am as di Jagun Asa of Edeland.

E go be di first person wey dey get dis kain title. E bin get title of di Timi of Edeland before im current upgrade.

Femi Branch talk for Instagram say na upgrade from say e be Ijebu nobility to say e be Yoruba nobility.

BBC Yoruba tori person, Olubayode Alebiosu talk say dis new title mean im be activist for di culture.

Di Alaafin of Oyo follow confirm am for im own Instagram page.