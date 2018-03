Lassa fever treatment dey free - Nigeria government

Image copyright Getty Images

Federal Government for Nigeria don announce say treatment of Lassa fever na free of charge.

Di oga kpatakpata of di Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, tell people make dem no believe any tori wey dey report say people dey pay to treat di disease.

Di NCDC oga talk am after tori begin spread say wetin increase di number of people wey dey die anyhow for Nigeria na because to treat Lassa fever cost well-well.

Im say Federal Government don make sure say di medicine wey dey treat Lassa fever, Ribavirin dey free for hospitals.

Dr Ihekweazu still add say di Ribavirin dey always dey for hospital in case of incasity.