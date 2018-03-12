Chibok/Dapchi girls: Why we no dey rush – Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don talk say im want make di school girls wey Boko Haram kidnap from Dapchi and Chibok come back house alive.

Buhari say dis na why im dey take im time to take any hurry-hurry action about di mata.

Di presido talk dis one as im dey welcome di US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for Abuja, Nigeria.

Buhari tell di US thank you as dem dey help Nigeria fight terrorism. Im say Nigeria army dey strong but dem still need help for training and beta machine.

Later dis week, Buhari go visit Yobe state where dem kidnap 110 Dapchi girls on 19th February dis year.