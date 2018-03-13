Dem no support media player for your device Society no suppose judge women sake of how dem look

Female artists for Nigeria dey always do art exhibition for di past six years to celebrate International Women's Day.

Dis year, dem dey add dia voice to stop violence against women and to say make dem carry women too for politics or business so dat women too fit fulfil dia potentials.

Ngozi Akande, wey be di President of di association say every art work dem exhibit na to encourage women say make anything no discourage dem, but make dem follow dia dream as dem fit do anything, like her paint work, 'Looking into di future' dey show.

Image example Di future dey bright for women to achieve dia dreams

Di US Consul General, John Bray and Director General National Council for Arts and Culture Segun Runsewe, mama of art for Nigeria, Nike Davies Okundaye follow come di exhibition to support women.

Mr Gray say everyday na women's day as only one day no reach to celebrate di good things women dey do.

Image example Society no suppose judge women sake of how dem look. Plenty beta things dey inside dem

Omoniyi Dotun Victor wey wey show to rep Council of Arts say dem like as di female artists dem come out to celebrate as women na pillar of society and dem ready to give dem every support to ginger dem to move forward as di theme of di celebrations talk.

Image example Women no suppose dey shame sake of dia bodi as dem get mind, spirit and soul.

Image example Di art work dem dey add mouth to stop violence against women and child marriage