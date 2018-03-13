Dem no support media player for your device "You fit slap your mama?"

Man wey dey beat woman suppose go check imsef for psychiatric hospital.

Dat na wetin one Lagos resident talk on top di new law wey Lagos, di commercial capital of Nigeria, bring against people wey dey rape women.

Image copyright Lagos State Government Image example Ambode say no be only to help victims of domestic violence, na to prevent am make e no happen at all -at all

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode stamp am gbam say na 25 years for prison dem go nack any person wey rape or do domestic violence, say time don reach to take strong hand hammer dis palava.

Im talk dis one for di waka against domestic and sexual violence for Alausa, Ikeja.

Governor Ambode say time don reach to amend di Protection against domestic violence law, 2007 and to give serious punishment to pipo wey dey commit so odas go take dressing.

Im say, 'rape no be small mata wey we go give small sentence; we support say di smallest sentence to give dem na 25 years."

BBC News Pidgin follow some people yan say how dem reason dis new law.

Taiwo Idowu Richard talk say man wey dey beat woman no get sense.

Another Lagos resident, Rev. Joshua Iseh say if man no fit slap imsef, den im no suppose slap im wife.