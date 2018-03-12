President Buhari don go Benue to find solution to attacks

Image copyright AFP Image example Buhari promise to make hand of justice fall on top pipo wey dey kill anyhow for Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari don follow different groups for Benue State do meeting on Monday, so as to find solution to di attacks and kill-kill wey dey happen for di state.

President Buhari, bin do di meeting with Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, Miyetti Allah Group, farmers for Benue State, and oda joinbodi dem for inside di Government House for Makurdi, di Benue State Capital.

All di joinbodi wey dey bin get opportunity to talk dia mind on di mata wey don kill plenty people and how dem feel say e fit end.

Di Chairman, Miyetti Allah Group for Benue State, Ubbi Haruna talk say im pipo no get hand for di anyhow kill-kill, say na peace dem always support.

"From now on, peace go dey for di state. Make bygone be bygone to allow peace and security to reign," talk Haruna.

Mr Terlumun Akputu wey represent di farmers talk say "More than 160, 000 of dia farmers don turn to refugees for dia own land because of di herdsman attack."

Im come beg President Buhari to support dem with programmes wey go help di farmers to return to life as normal, and recover di farmland wey dem don lose.

Many pipo for Nigeria bin no happy say President Buhari never go Benue since di recent attack bin happen but im get time to go wedding and go follow Ghana celebrate independence. Later di President reply say just because im no show for di places wey katakata dey for Nigeria no mean say im no dey prepare plan to deal with di mata.