Benue pipo say Buhari visit dey political

Image copyright Fasema Terfa Image example Benue youth dey vex say presidency no chook mouth for di mata.

Benue people say dem no happy at all on top President Muhammadu Buhari visit to di state as e no make any statement concerning di attack wey dey happen for di state.

Kuanum Terrence, wey be President of Benue Youth Forum say even though di president visit na something wey im think of later, e no make any better statement wey sweep pipo for belle.

E para say di President sef no even visit any of di community wey di attack happen talk less of to visit those wey dey IDP camp.

Fulani herdsmen bin attack communities for Logo and Guma on di 1st of January wey kill 73 pipo and di state government do mass burial for dem and di issue create public talk talk for di nation.

Terrence say di only thing president tell them na to admit say Police oga no follow instruction on top Benue mata and dat if na di only thing e get to talk, e for no come at all.

"Global index report don show say herdsmen na real security threat, why di president no name dem as terrorist group like e do IPOP.

Why e also close mouth on top di anti-open grazing law.

Meanwhile John Akperashi say di president visit na to score cheap political point as plenty pipo don dey criticise am.

E say na until dey president call say make dem arrest those wey do di killing plus support di anti-open grazing law and tell all security pipo to help implement di law, den dem go know say e mean business.

"Im visit no get impact unless e order for di arrest of di herdsmen wey kill pipo for di state"im explain

Fear of attack

Terrence say anytime president visit place comot, yawa go happen. E say yesterday, herdsmen kill one police and mopol man and that even though security pipo dey di area, di herdsmen still dey carry out attacks.