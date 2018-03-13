INEC fit burn PVC wey pipo no collect before 2019 election

Image copyright INEC NIGERIA/FACEBOOK Image example For Ondo state 370,464 PVC na im dia owners never come collect.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission for inside Nigeria dey think about to burn di Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) wey pipo no gree come collect before next year general election.

Di News Agency of Nigeria carry report say na di new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) inside Ondo State -Dr Rufus Akeju, talk dis one wen im dey talk with tori pipo for Akure.

Mr Rufus talk say INEC dey think about di option to burn di cards since dem don try dia best, even do sensitisation campaign to tell pipo make dem go collect dia PVC.

E also say di election commission dey try every day by day for voters to get dia PVC and add say dem fit no get any other choice than to just kukuma burn di cards or destroy am so dat wayo and wuru-wuru pipo no go use am do ojoro for 2019 elections.

Di INEC oga for Ondo state say dem go make am public for everybody for Nigeria to see as dem dey burn di voters cards wey pipo no gree collect.

Mr Rufus talk say for Ondo state 1,659,186 people na im don register as pipo wey qualify to vote and 1,288,722 cards n im dem don distribute so far and 370,464 PVC na im dia owners never come collect.