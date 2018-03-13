Herdsmen crisis: 25 persons don die for fresh Plateau attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image example 25 person na im don die for fresh attack inside Plateau State.

Some pipo wey dem suspect to be herdsmen don kill 25 persons for another attack wey happen inside Plateau State, Nigeria.

Those pipo wey die for di attack na 19 men, three women and three children.

Local media, Channels TV, report say di attack happen on Monday night inside Dundu village, Kwall District for Bassa Local Government Area inside di state.

E never too tey wey some men dem wey carry gun go kill four persons inside Jos, Plateau State capital.

Most of di pipo wey di gunmen kill for dat attack inside La'ake village of Kwall district, na pickin wey dey below 10 years old.

According to di village head, Daniel kadzia, di attackers enter di village after dem notice say di youths and men do go do mining.

President Muhammadu Buhari wey bin carry waka go visit Plateau State recently promise to end all dis fight-fight and killi killi wey dey happen for different state inside di country.