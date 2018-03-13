Image copyright Getty Images

President Muhammadu Buhari don say lai-lai Nigeria no go change do amendment to di Electoral Act, as di country dey arrange for di 2019 general elections.

Na for letter di president write give di Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Im say di amendment dey affect di rights of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Assembly bin dey plan amend di electoral act sotay e for change di timetable of di 2019 elections.

Wen dem bin first pass di bill for National Assembly, many civil society organizations (CSOs), and lawyers start to dey para say, dem no go gree.

Lawmakers bin wan make dia own election do first, den state lawmakers, follow by governors and den presidential election.

But dis one no follow as INEC do plan how dem wan do elections - na Presidential and National Assembly elections first den governor follow by state assembly.