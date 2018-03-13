Wikimaster: Di new way African student fit learn

Wikipedia don create a new way wey go make students sabi book well-well. Dem lunch di new app wey dem dey call 'Wikimaster' for Lagos with event wey dem call 'Wikimaster conference 2018' and plenty students attend am.

Di way wen dem take do dis app na as dem carry di Wikipedia information website join with question and answer dem don create a place where students go fit join head together.

Erik Bolinder, wey be di founder of Wokcraft Inc, talk say everybody fit download di app and dem fit become part of di community where person fit ask questions, answer questions, learn new things dem and meet other pipo wen dey use di app.