Benue: Nigerians don react as IG no follow Buhari order

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Inspector Genera of Police Ibrahim Idris

President Muhammadu Buhari surprise Nigerians wen im talk for Monday say, im no know say Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris no follow im order, say make im go Benue State after di wahala wey happen for dia for January.

Na during visit for Makurdi, Benue State capital President Buhari tell people wey e concern dis tori.

E no tey after 73 people die for January on top suspected herdsmen attack, na im President Buhari tell im most senior police officer make im carry im leg go Benue go find solution to di palava.

But for meeting between President Buhari and Benue people for Markurdi yesterday, dem tell di president say IGP Idris use only 24 hours for Benue before im carry im leg return back to where im comot from.

Now different kain people don chook mouth inside di matter, talk dia own.

Ayodele Fayose, wey be governor of Ekiti state, dey wonder why e reach up to two months before President Muhammadu Buhari eye open unto wetin IGP Idris do or e no do.

Fayose talk say, ''President no know wetin dey really happen for im own corner, so how im go know wetin dey happen for Nigeria?''

Ayo Lijadu, wey be Nollywood actor and politician with di KOWA party, talk say di careless way dis president dey do ontop dis Benue kill-kill mata na strong sign say im dey support dis herdsmen.

One person wey dey call imself Femi Amos say im no believe say IGP Idris fit disobey im oga, President Buhari.

Na dis one dey confuse Nigerians pass because President Buhari no be only head of state but na im be di commander-in-chief of the armed forces wey include di police too.

Di National Publicity Secretary of di ruling All Progressives Congress party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, tell tori people say na person wey dey honest and wey get strong mind fit open up like di president unto wetin im talk about di IG.

Abdullahi talk say, ''Di opposition dey look for anything, anything at all to return back to di way people dey send dem before-before but Nigerians don sharp now''

Di next question people dey ask na wetin suppose happen to employee wey disobey im oga.

Reno Omokri, wey be di former spokesman for former President Goodluck Jonathan, don talk say Jonathan for don sack staff wey disobey im order.

President Buhari tell di people wey gather for di meeting for Benue say, dis no be di time or place to dey open di way im own staff fall hand.

Nigerians dey wonder when di time go reach.