Image copyright Getty Images Image example Suspected herdsmen attack for di country dey vex Nigerians

Police don confirm di death of four people wey die for suspected herdsmen attack for Onunwakpu community, wey dey Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State, South east, Nigeria.

Loveth Odah, di state police talk talk person, tell tori people say na three villagers and one herdsman don die.

Odah say di wahala begin when one of di villagers wey die and some herdsmen begin fight-fight on top di farm of di victim.

''We no too sure wetin light di fire between dis farmer and herdsmen dem, but when other villagers rush go di farm after di farmer dey shout, dem see say dem don cut im two hands,'' na im Odah talk.

Odah still talk say, "Army don arrest one of di herdsmen and we don dey put things in place to make sure say dis kain wahala no go happen again.''

''We wan beg everybody make dem hold dia body on top dis wahala, make dem no fight herdsmen, instead make dem report any mata to security agencies."

E never tey wey Ebonyi State governor David Umahi ban open grazing for cows inside farms for di state.

Umahi talk say any farmer or herdsman wey bring wahala come di state, na different kain punishment dey wait dem.