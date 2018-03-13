Ugandans wan 'domestic abuse' lawmaker to resign

Image copyright NTV Kenya Image example Kenya lawmaker Mr. Onesimus Twinamasiko

Ugandans wan di lawmaker, wey talk say e good for husbands to beat dia wife dem, to resign.

Mr. Onesimus Twinamasiko, wey dey represent Bugangaizi East County MP for Uganda, cause kata-kata after im talk say husbands suppose dey beat dia wife dem to teach dem lesson wey go give dem sense.

"If you be man, you suppose discipline your wife…touch her small, fight her, and beat her so she go get sense,'' Twinamasiko tell local station NTV.

Di speaker of Uganda parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga don tell di Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee to investigate di lawmaker on top domestic violence.

But Twinamasiko don do u-turn for BBC interview yesterday.

"No be beating wey go cause injury or death l dey talk - but na slap - dis one go make me feel fine! Because e go call me to order. We go siddon and try and find solution.

"One time l slap my wife and e dey fine with am because later we nack head together, find solution to our wahala.

Twinamasiko don enter hot soup for social media with dis talk im talk, sotay one top women rights group for Uganda talk say im suppose enter brain hospital.

"Mr Twinamasiko suppose beg all women wey don experience violence," Diana Kagere for di Center for Domestic Violence Prevention (CEDOVIP) tell di BBC.

Social media no waste time as dem react to di short video wey don spread for internet.

"As a man, you need to discipline your wife...touch her a bit, tackle her and beat her to streamline her"- Onesmus Twinamasiko, MP, Bugangaizi East following comments by Museveni that men who beat women are cowards and should face the full wrath of the law pic.twitter.com/yhoEVRk212 — Patu™ (@AyamPatra) March 11, 2018

While some people dey support wetin Mr Twinamasiko talk, others dey use di hashtag #OnesmusTwinamasikoMustResign:

Womyn continue to be disposable in this country. Time and time again, your silence, words and actions have proven that you care nothing for the safety and humanity of womyn. Onsemus Twinamasiko saying what he said represents majority of the society. #OnesmusTwinamasikoMustResign — Tяıċıa (@triciatwasiima) March 12, 2018

I am so tired of this nonsense. It is no wonder that many an average man is battering their girlfriend or wife. We continue to normalise this BS. We remain quiet. We blame "militant feminists" who speak while these men get no consequences. #OnesmusTwinamasikoMustResign https://t.co/8DVWygYa0t — Edna Ninsiima (@BeingEdna) March 11, 2018

I'm so upset about this video because I know that so many people agree with this notion that women have to be "controlled" by their husbands. And he even quoted the Bible 😩 #OnsemusTwinamasikoMustResign https://t.co/eugjbVRcqi — Ophelia Kemigisha (@k_ophelia) March 12, 2018

More than one in every five women between di age of 15-49 dey experience domestic or sexual violence for Uganda, according one government report for 2017.