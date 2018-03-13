Image copyright Getty Images Image example Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

US president Donald Trump don sack Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replace am with CIA director, Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson just complete one week visit for some Africa countries yesterday wey include Ethiopia and Kenya.

But na Nigeria Tillerson visit last for wia im meet top government officials and Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari.

Before im join di Trump government, Tillerson na di oga of ExxonMobil wey be one of di biggest oil companies for world.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Trump don use social media say thank you to Tillerson for all di work im do.

Tillerson and im oga Trump don fight for public and private over different kain matter wey dem no see eye to eye including di solution to di North Korea nuclear palava.

Tori be say Tillerson surprise how di US commander-in-chief no too sabi foreign affairs.

Last year, Tillerson hold press conference to tell tori people say im no get any mind to comot for im job after rumour of big fight-fight happen between him and Trump.