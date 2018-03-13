Image copyright Getty Images

Kwara state, wey dey central Nigeria, don do law wey go stop government to dey pay pension give former governors and deputy governors.

Di state governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, sign di amendment bill on Tuesday 13 March.

Di senior special assistant on media and communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, talk say di change na wetin House Committee on Establishment and Public Service bin carry come.

Tori be say Senate president, Bukola Saraki, wey be former governor for di state, bin support di new law.

Akorede follow add say di govenor also sign another law wey ban production, selling or drinking of alcohol for some areas for di state.