Rapper Craig Mack don die for di age of 46, according to reports from US.

Di hip-hop star blow for 1994 with im hit single Flava In Ya Ear, and na di first artist to release album ontop P Diddy Bad Boy Records.

After im and Diddy go dia separate ways, im release second album, Operation: Get Down, but afta everi-everi im comot music industry to focus on religion.

LL Cool J, Funkmaster Flex, Biz Markie and DJ Scratch dey among pipo wey don hail di star.

"I just get one phone call wey disturb. I no fit believe say dis dude don go," talk Scratch ontop Instagram.

"E no too tey when im call me some weeks ago to ask if I fit talk on top documentary wey dem do about im life.

"Craig padi when we dey go on tour... Rest In Peace Lil Bro."

"Rest in power Craig," LL Cool J bin tweet.

According to New York Daily News for US, Mack die of heart failure for hospital wey dey near im house for South Carolina on Monday.

Rest in power Craig. May the almighty embrace your soul & lift up your family and friends. it was a pleasure to know you & rock with you. You $tepped away from the game & did it your way.. I always respected that.#RIPCraigMack — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) March 13, 2018

