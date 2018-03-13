Image copyright Wabiye Idoniboyeobu Image example Paul Boroh bin replace Kingsley Kuku wey EFCC dey investigate for corruption

Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo don replace Paul Boroh wey dey in-charge of government amnesty programme for militants for Nigeria Niger Delta region after President Muhammadu Buhari sack am on Tuesday.

Tori from di Nigeria president office be say di National Security Adviser (NSA) don get marching order from Buhari to investigate how Paul Boroh take run tins for di Amnesty Programme from 2015 to date.

According to Femi Adesina wey be spokesman to President Buhari, wetin di National Security Adviser go torchlight include "accuse of mago mago wey concern money mata and things wey fit bring shame to di Presidential Amnesty Programme."

Di new man, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo na director of research and studies for Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and im from Abonema, Akuku-Toru Local Government of Rivers State, southern Nigeria.

Nobodi know di real thing wey make di President sack Boroh wey come from Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State and don dey serve as head of Presidential Amnesty Programme since July 28, 2015.