Image example National Assembly suppose carry di bill give president Buhari to approve

Youth for Nigeria don march go presidential Villa to pressure di government to sign di Not Too Run bill wey go allow young pipo to contest for election for Nigeria.

Di young pipo come out plenty gather on Tuesday for Unity Fountain, Abuja come waka for hours to go reach Aso Rock to demand say make president Buhari approve new law to allow young pipo contest election from now on.

But as dem land, police block di entrance of di road to di villa but dat one sef come ginger di young people, na im dem come put music come dey dance.

Dey whole thing sef come turn party and even as di sun dey nack dem, dem refuse to comot and say dem no go comot if top government official no show.

Lauretta Onochie, wey be special assistant to president Buhari for social media, show but dem refuse to give her ear.