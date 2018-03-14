Sierra Leone dey get ready for another presidential election

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/GETTY IMAGE Image example Sierra Leone election workers dey count pipo vote for polling station inside Freetown after di March 7, 2018 election.

Pipo for Sierra Leone go need to come out again in two weeks time to vote for who dem want to be dia president as e be say no candidate get 55% of di votes after di 7th March presidential election.

Di National Electoral Commission (NEC) wey announce di final result of last week election, say di main opposition candidate from di Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP)- Julius Maada Bio win di first round with 43.3% of di votes.

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/GETTY IMAGE Image example Presidential candidate from Sierra Leone people- Julius Mada Bio just vote finish for di 7 March general elections.

Di ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) candidate-Dr Samura Kamara get 42.7% of di vote, while National Grand Coalition (NGC) party candidate- Yumkella Kandeh get 6.9% and Coalition for Change (C4C) candidate get 3.4% of di vote.

According to dia law for Sierra Leone, dem need to do runoff election within two weeks since none of di candidate wey contest get 55% of di vote wey go make dem win.

Di election commission don announce say 27 March na im be di new date wey dem go do di second round of di presidential election.

Final Results 100% of the national votes processed (13 March 2018)

Julius Maada Bio (SLPP) - 1,097,482 (43%)

Samura Kamara (APC) - 1,082,748 (42%)

Yumkella Kandeh (NGC) - 174,014 (6.9%)

Samuel Sam-Sumana (C4C) - 87,720 (3.4%