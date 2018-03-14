'We no increase motor registration price'-Lagos gofment

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GETTY IMAGE Image example Lagos State gofment say di price for motor registration and plate number still dey di same.

Lagos State gofment don deny di rumour wey spread say dem add money join di cost to get motor particulars and number plates.

Di Commissioner for Information and Strategy -Kehinde Bamigbetan talk say di price still remain di same for all over Lagos state.

For one statement wey Mr Bamigbetan carry come out, e explain say wetin make am dey clear dis mata, na for public pipo wey don dey ask plenty question wen dem hear di rumour to know di truth.

Oga Bamigbetan say anybody wey get proof of any increase on top motor registration rates from any of di official Centres wey Lagos State Motor Vehicle Administration Authority (MVAA) dey manage, make dat person report give di agency or di Ministry of Transportation.

Image copyright Lagos State Government Image example Kehinde Bamigbetan talk say di price still remain di same for all over Lagos state.

According to am:

"Although, na big cost to maintain di roads and make am wide for motor to move freely, di Lagos State Government go continue to take care of di cost to make di roads good for motor to move inside and safe for everybody wey dey use am."

Mr Bamigbetan say na some wahala pipo dey take advantage of di palava wey Lagos state gofment dey face on top di new Land Use Charge Law to deceive piop for public.