Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Di Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don begin release result for di 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

Di exam start for Friday, March 7 and go finish for Saturday, March 17.

JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Dr. Fabian Benjamin, wey be di oga of information for JAMB, say dem don release results wey dem don confirm and candidates fit check for dia result for internet.

Benjamin tell tori people say, ''We go release results, one by one as soon as dem ready for candidates wey do di exam'.

E no too tey wey Prof. Is'haq Oloyede di Registrar for JAMB talk say dem don change dia system of releasing result quick-quick like dem do for 2017.

For dis 2018, di plan na to check everything and confirm say mistakes wey fit make JAMB cancel results.