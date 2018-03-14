Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example British scientist Stephen Hawkings, 76, don die

Popular British scientist Stephen Hawking don die at 76.

According to di Hawking family, na for domot di great scientist die for im sleep for early Wednesday morning.

Di man popular all over di world no be small because im be over-sabi person on top di matter of space and science.

When Hawking reach 22 years, doctors say na small time im get before im go die because im get motor neurone disease.

Motor neurone disease dey affect person bone, for Hawing case, im no fit move im body at all, sotay na for wheelchair im dey permanent.

Na with machine Hawking dey talk but dis disability no prevent Hawking to do great things.

Some of dem include;

Image copyright JIM WATSON Image example Professor Hawking lecture for Cambridge University for 20years

1. University Professor for Cambridge

Prof Hawking na di first scientist wey prove some ogbonge things for science including di theory of cosmology, relativity and black holes, wey help scientists understand better way space dey work.

Dis na part of di reason why dem carry give Hawking top job for one di best university for world.

For twenty years from 1979 - 2009, Hawking na senior professor of mathematics for Cambridge University.

Professor Stephen Toope, wey be di current vice chancellor of di University, don talk say Prof Hawking na special person wey contribute plenty into di area of science and mathematics all over di world.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Hawking na celebrity everywhere all over di world

2. Write of book wey sell well-well

Hawking na big time writer of science books.

'A Brief History in Time' one of im books for 1988 sell reach up to 10 million copies all over do world.

One thing wey go surprise many people be say, im dey also write book for pickins dem.

In 2007, Stephen and im daughter, Lucy Hawking join hand and head to write "George's Secret Key to the Universe".

Image copyright Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Image example President Barack Obama give Hawking di highest award for civilians for 2009

3. Awards

Hawking don collect dozens of awards and prize all over di world wey include Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

For 2009, President Barak Obama give am di Presidential Medal of Freedom wey be di number one award civilians US government dey give civilians.

Hawking reach number 25 of di Greatest British for one BBC research.

Tori be during di late 1990s, di Queen wan make am 'Sir' Hawking but im tell Mama Charley im no want because im no happy with government sake of say dem no dey put enough money for science.