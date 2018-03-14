Image copyright WAEC Image example Since 1997, WAEC begin dey do two set of exams for private candidates

Di West African Examination Council (WAEC) don announce di result of di first set of di West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates for Nigeria.

WAEC talk say na only 17.13% of people (1,937 candidates) wey do di exam carry credit and above for both English Language and Mathematics and three other subjects.

Dis result na for private candidates, wey be people wey register to do exam by diasef instead of through dia own secondary school.

Na from 2017, WAEC begin dey do two exams for private students.

Mr. Isaac Adenipekun, wey be oga of WAEC for Nigeria, talk say out of di 11,307 people wey do di exam between January 29 and February 12;

8,113 people get credit and above for two subjects

6,375 people get credit and above for three subjects

4,762 people get credit and above for four subjects

3,263 people get credit and above for five subjects

2,010 people get credit and above for six subjects

Adenipekun also talk say dem seize di results of 1,021 people on top different kain exam mago-mago.

"We dey investigate dis cases and anything we find we go submit to di committee wey dey handle dis mata''. according to Adenipeekun

Adenipekun still talk say, "Anything di committee talk on top di mata, we go tell di people wey e affect''.