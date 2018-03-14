Ghana: Deputy Speaker ‘shoot-to-kill’ proposal against galamsey be ‘gbangbalu’ stra

Image copyright David Andoh Image example First Deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu talk say sake of di continuous pollution of water bodies by galamseyers, e go be best say di task force go finish dem one time.

Ghanaians make disappointed waa plus First Deputy Speaker of Parliament who propose say make di anti-galamsey taskforce 'shoot-to-kill' illegal miners dem go catch for river bodies inside.

Menerz say although dem agree say e be important to fight galamsey, di proposal be some 'gbangbalu' stra paa.

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu also support di proposal arguing say e go help solve di problem.

'Shoot-to-kill' be unconstitutional

But other MPs like Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu oppose di idea, he describe di approach as unconstitutional.

People for social media also bore plus dis proposal as some describe it as lazy approach to solving di galamsey menace for Ghana.

Executive Director for Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA) Dr Rashid Draman, talk BBC Pidgin say e no make sense say lawmakers go propose make dem shoot galamseyers while court dey there to deal plus dem.

Instead, make parliament monitor activities of institutions like Immigration, Police, Minerals Commission make dem do demma job well.

But some Ghanaians too dey who dey support dis proposal sake dem feel say di galamseyers be stubborn, dis go make dem know say dem for stop.