FG dey negotiate to comot Nigerians wey dey Libya slave camps

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Federal government no go rest until every Nigerian migrant wey still dey Libya slave camp return to Nigeria

Di federal government say dem dey work with authorities for Libyan to negotiate how dem go release Nigerians wey dey for Libya slave camps bring dem come back.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama tell NAN say dem dey negotiate with some militia groups wey dey control some camps as dem dey ask for money before dem go allow pipo enter di camps.

Di minister say e don meet di outgoing Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Attai Alkhoder, wey don promise say im country go cooperate with Nigeria.

Onyeama say, "I don meet with di Libyan ambassador wey don promise to cooperate on top dis migrants mata; I let am know say we appreciate wetin Libya dey do.

We don agree on di way forward, wey be say di Libya government go continue to help us enta those camps wey Nigerians still dey wey dey outside di control of di Libya government."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria government don negotiate to pay up to $2500 to some slave camp to release Nigerians wey hook dia

On top di negotiations, di Minister say e no easy as dem don give dem di amount of money wey dem go pay di militias wey dey control di camps dem. Some of dem done beat down price to 2500 dollars per camp to comot di Nigerians wey dey dia.

Onyeama come stress say e get Nigerians wey dey live legal for Libya, dey do beta work, say dem sef dey help dem look for Nigerians wey dey dia.

Im come add say Nigeria dey work so dat peace go return to Libya so dat dem go get central government and police central authority.