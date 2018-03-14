Image copyright Getty Images

Di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) don accuse employers say na dem dey make corps members run comot wey dem suppose dey.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazuare say dis kain thing dey cause bad behaviour.

Im talk say NYSC no tolerate again di way employers dey frustrate dia effort to stop koprashun absenteeism.

"We don increase di number of times wey we dey do inspection of koprashun dem for dia place of work and we go make sure say we punish absentee.