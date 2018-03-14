Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Senate don order say make di National Security Adviser, Gen. Babagana Monguno, show for dia domot to answer question on top di new vigilante group wey Kogi state create.

Na Dino Melaye, wey dey represent Kogi West District, carry di mata enter senate session say abi di state wan use 'back door' start state police?

Di senate say make di justice minister and Attorney-General, Abubakar Malami, follow come explain to dem how Kogi 'Vigilante Service Group' dey legal.

Senator Melaye say di law wey di group dey use operate give dem permission to carry gun and oda weapons.

"Dis na how Boko Haram start. Na so Sarasuka start. Di Senate no go fold hand, close eye, wey one state government go give militia group equipment to cause katakata on top innocent citizens."

Mr Melaye say constitution no support di vigilante group and e dey against di Nigeria Police as dem write am for Section 214 of the constitution.