Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY Image example Herdsmen attack dey happen for Plateu state well-well

Seven pipo don wound and one person dey miss after fresh suspected herdsmen attack for di Bassa area of Plateau state, central Nigeria.

Di attack happen for di Rafiki and Dutse Kura communities of Bassa Local Government Area and e happen today 14 March.

Authorities never confirm di number of pipo wey die inside di attack but pipo wey wound don already dey Enos Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos for treatment.

Tori be say youths for di community dey find one person wey loss after di attackers bin shoot am for leg.

Di Police for di state never come out with official information.