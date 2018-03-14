Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari don promise say im no go rest until all di Chibok and Dapchi school girls come back safe with dia families, local media dey report.

President Buhari talk dis one for Damaturu, Yobe state capital today where im go for official visit with di state Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, and also to meet with parents of di missing Dapchi schoolgirls.

Di meeting bin hold for government house and community leaders also dey dia.

On 19 February, na at least 110 students, wey gunmen wey dem suspect say be Boko Haram, kidnap from Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, wey bi village 110 km from Damaturu.

Later Buhari go fly to go meet with di parents of di students wey miss.