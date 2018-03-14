Nigeria: House of Rep to counter Buhari ontop Peace Corps decision

Image copyright Twitter Image example Nigeria house of representatives say President Muhammadu Buhari dey talk im own ontop 10 bills

Nigeria House of Representatives say dem go use dia power to counter President Muhammadu Buhari position ontop di bill to establish Peace Corps of Nigeria and nine oda bills, The Cable bin report.

Abdulrazak Namdas, di spokesman of di house, announce am for press briefing on Wednesday 14 March.

Im say lawmakers don begin di process to override di president on top 10 bills.

Buhari bin reject bill to make Peace Corps of Nigeria official proper proper, sake of say dem go dey do work of oda agency and say money no dey to fund am.