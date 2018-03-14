Image copyright Getty Images

United Nations don list Burundi as di saddest kontri for di whole world inside dia 2018 World Happiness Report.

For di report, dem do research for 156 countries based on how many years people dey live, freedom to do as people like and no corruption.

Top five countries for di list wey get joy pass na Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

Finland push Norway comot to carry first position as di happiest country for world.

Last year 2017, na di Central African Republic UN list as di country wey no get any joy at all.

Di only African country wey dey above average for di ranking na Libya.

UN give Nigeria 91st position, Cameroon 99, Ghana 108 and Sierra Leone dey 113th position.

Burundi bin enter serious wahala for 2015 when President Pierre Nkurunziza say im wan do third term for office wey cause serious protest for di country.