See as Rihanna follow BBC Pidgin rep 'dancing queens'

One group of small small girls for Nigeria bin post dia dance video online wey no waste time to begin trend.

Like play like play, American pop star Rihanna share di video for her personal Instagram page to celebrate say she don hit jackpot with Apple Music.

Rihanna carry title of "dancing queens" give di pickin dem wey dey dig am out to Wizkid song, "Nowo".

Di girls wey dey part of one dance group wey dem dey call Dream Catchers, tell Rihanna say dem love her.

E neva too tey wey BBC News Pidgin siddon yarn with di Dream Catchers.

Dem no support media player for your device Seyi Oluloye dey use dance carry Pickin comot for street into school

Na im we find out say dem be group of street pickin wey dey under di care of di young lady wey start am, Seyi Oluyole.

Na dance Seyi dey use ginger di pickin dem to stay for school. She say if dem no gree go school, she no go let dem dance.

Other celebrities like Naomi Campbell and P Diddy don follow share dia video.