Image example Thirty three states out of 36 don pass di bill for Nigeria

Young pipo for Nigeria don march go presidential villa for Nigeria's capital Abuja to pressure president Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law di Not Too Young to Run bill.

Di young pipo wey wear white Tshirt wen dem write we support Not Too Young to Run bill gather for unity fountain before dem start dia waka.

Di focus of di bill na to reduce di number of age wey dey inside constitution, so that young pipo wey dey di age of 25 sef go fit contest for election and National Assembly don pass di bill and wetin remain now na for president to stamp am.

Henry Lobam wey join di march say e wan contest for Senate for 2019 and if president no sign di bill quick-quick e mean say im and many of di young pipo wey get ambition no go fit contest for election.

E say for di country to practice true democracy president Muhammadu Buhari no get choice but to sign di bill into law as Nigerian youth get di capacity to participate for politics as many of dem sef dey do well for oda sector of di economy.

Image example Henry Lobam wan contest for Senate from Jos plateau

"If you see Nigeria of today, government don fail di country pipo and dis administration neva fit create jobs, neva fit fix di security palava because dem no get solution.

"See di Fulani and farmers fight-fight and di Boko Haram wahala.

"Dis old politicians no get solution and we di young pipo dey more intelligent and we get technology sense to transform di country im explain."

March turn gbedu for Villa

Di youths bin waka for some kilomiters before dem reach di presidential villa and as dem land di entrance of di place na im police come block dem.

Image example No be only Nigeria wey young pipo di fight to participate for election

instead of di youths to begin vex and para, dem just put music come start gbedu and they thing come sweet dia belle as di Dj dey play all di latest Nigerian Jam.

For almost six hour dem dey inside hot sun and dem no gree leave di entrance of di presidential villa until oga dem for government come follow dem talk since di president travel go Yobe State.

Even when president aide ontop social media mata come follow dem talk, dem no gree hear her own, dem say na goga dem for government must come follow dem talk.

Wetin be dis bill?

Before-before e dey very hard for young pipo to come out to contest for election and that one na because di constitution no allow.

Oda tori wey you fit like:

According to di before constitution if you no reach 40 years or 35 years, u no fit be president or lawmaker .

So young pipo come join hand come comot with dis bill to change di game from constitution.

Now if you be 25 you fit contest to be member of House of Representative and if you be 35 years old, you fit contest to be president.