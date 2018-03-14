Image copyright Getty Images Image example E don dey affect students sotay dem never fit graduate

Di non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities don cancel dem strike.

Di members of di three unions, Non Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (NASU), Senior Staff Academic of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) National Association of Academic Technologists, (NAAT) announce say dem dey suspend di strike on Wednesday.

Na di national chairman of di three unions, wey dem call di Joint Action Committee, Samson Ugwoke, announce am for talk-talk with tori people.

E talk say members of di three unions don get order say make dem resume work for March 15, 2018. But im talk say dem go start strike again if government no do wetin dem promise.

Di union leaders and di minister for Labour and Employment reach agreement on top wetin dem bin dey ask for.

JAC bin dey strike on top di 9 billion naira wey dem talk say Federal Government bin owe dem. Di strike bin start for 4 December, 2017.