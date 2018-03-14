Image copyright Twitter/@siunit1952 Image example Even coins wey be legal tender no dey market again for Nigeria

For Nigeria Twitter, one new hashtag dey trend wey dey make pesin say 'wetin be dis?'

Some Nigerians dey use #100nairanotes to talk say e don tay wey dem see clean, mint N100 and e be like say na true.

BBC News Pidgin ask pipo about di mata and dem talk say true-true dem neva see mint N100 for market.

Di Central Bank of Nigeria bin talk say dem go try to add back small-small notes for market but dat one neva appun.

If you be pesin wey de yenta danfo wella or climb okada wen you dey waka, you for don notice say N100 change no dey pure at all.

See as pipo dey talk on di #100nairanotes mata.

Some pipo dey even use di hashtag talk mata for Nigeria.

Skip Twitter post by @ephraimkaz People are complaining about the dirty #100NairaNotes I just checked my pocket, lo and behold my #100NairaNote carry patch patch everywhere. Even the cello tape go soon komot. — K A Z🐾 (@ephraimkaz) March 14, 2018

Anoda pesin talk say di only place where you fit find clean N100 naira na for 'owambe' party and no be lie.

For many wedding and jolli party for different part of Nigeria, pipo dey always share mint.