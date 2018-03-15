Image copyright Nigeria Presidency/Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari during im visit for Dapchi, Yobe state

President Muhammadu Buhari don declare say di way im government begin quick-quick action on top di Dapchi missing girls' for Yobe state better pass di former president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan own on top di Chibok girls' wey dem kidnap for Borno state.

Di president talk dis one for one town hall in front of community, traditional and government leaders during im visit to Damaturu, Yobe state capital city, north east Nigeria for Wednesday.

110 students for Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state don miss since February 19 dis year after Boko Haram militants enter dia school and kidnap di girls.

President Buhari talk say im government no waste time at all as dem sharperly enter action mode begin find solution to di wahala as soon as di tori reach dem.

But di spokesperson for di Bring Back Our Girls Group, Sesugh Akume don talk say di president no try.

Akume say Buhari worse pass Jonathan because im allow dem kidnap di girls even though im no suppose be learner for dis kain thing.

Akume talk say, ''We no dey happy sake of say four years after di wahala for Chibok, e don happen again for Dapchi and Buhari government dey repeat di same mistake as Jonathan own''.

''E don reach one month since dem kidnap di girls for Dapchi but na now di president just dey show face for dia.''

''Also government lie big lie when dem first talk say dem don rescue di Dapchi girls'.'' Akume tell tori people.

Image example Di president promise mama and papa dem for Dapchi im go rescue dia pickin dem wey miss

According to di president, na complete opposite di former government of Goodluck Jonathan do when dem hear say girls for one government school for Chibok don miss.

Buhari talk say, ''Di former government no look di Chibok girls side when dem miss for 2014''.

''We don use hard work rescue more than 100 Chibok girls, return dem back to dia family dem. We also give dem skills and send dem go back school.''

Di president still talk say, ''We wan promise di mama and papa dem for Dapchi say we dey sure we go rescue di dia pickins dem''.

Dis visit to Yobe state na part of di special waka of President Buhari to northern states wey Boko Haram and herdsmen/farmer attacks don happen.

Im don already visit Taraba, Plateau and Benue, after Yobe, na Zamfara and River states go follow.

One 12-member committee for di federal government go investigate how dis missing girls wahala for Dapchi take happen.