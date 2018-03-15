Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Nigeria Police

Nigeria police don arrest one man wey dem suspect say kill two school pickin dem for Ogun state, south west Nigeria.

Lekan Adebisi, wey police dey suspect get mental health wahala, use weapon attack di two pickin dem for St. John's Anglican Primary School, Agodo for Ogun Waterside Local Government Area for Monday.

Tori be say, di suspect carry force enter di school when pickins dem dey chop begin dey attack two of dem before im run comot.

Di Ogun state police spokesman, ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, talk say na police and some hunters arrest Adebisi for Wednesday.

Oyeyemi talk say "Na for inside bush for village we wan arrest di suspect, when im carry cutlass begin attack our people.''

''Di suspect come wound after dem shoot am for leg''.

Oyeyemi talk say dem don carry am go hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, di state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu don order di Homicide section of di State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for Abeokuta to investigate di case.