Image copyright Getty Images Image example Boko Haram like to dey use women for suicide bomber

Nigeria soldiers shoot and kill two women suicide bombers for Wednesday night for Borno state, north east Nigeria.

Di women dey plan to attack one military convoy for di Alikaramanti area of Maiduguri, Borno capital city.

But dia plan come scatter when soldiers for Giwa Barracks, Maiduguri, strike di women before dem fit blow diasef.

Tori be say nobody die after di soldiers bin open fire for di women but at lease six people carry wound.

Di Improvised Explosive Device team for di army use dia special skills remove di bomb wey dey for di women body.

Di Police Public Relations Officer Mr Joseph Kwaji confam wetin happen to tori people for Thursday but im say di area don dey safe now.

Kwaji still talk say dem don move di deadi bodi of di women go hospital and di people wey wound dey receive treatment.

Last year, different NGOs including di UN talk say Boko Haram, wey be militant group, dey recruit and use women as suicide bomber to attack civilians and military target,