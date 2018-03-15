House of Reps wan override President for Electoral amendment bill

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Reps go need di agreement of Senate to overide di President pass di bill to law

House of Reps say dem go override President Buhari for di 10 bills wey e no gree sign into law. Dis one mean say di law makers go pass di bill into law without di President agreement if di two house, Senate and Reps agree ontop di mata.

Chairman House committee on Media and public affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas say apart from di Peace Corps bill, oda bills like di bill to establish di Chartered Institute of Treasury Management; bill to establish di Nigerian Council for Social Work and bill to amend di Currency Conversation of Prison Orders dem too follow.

Oda bill wey President no sign na bill to establish Police Procurement Fund, bill to amend di Environmental Health Officers Registration, bill to establish di Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria and bill to establish di Chartered Institute of Public Management of Nigeria.

For dis one to dey possible, di National Assembly go need to secure two-third majority vote of di two chambers to pass di bills dem. Dat means say at least 72 senators and 240 Reps must vote to override di President.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Section 58(5) of di 1999 Constitution na im give di lawmakers power to overide President pass bill to law

Namdas say di procedure to override di the President veto for any bill dey Section 58 of di constitution, particularly 58 (5).

On top di Electoral amendment bill, Namdas say di Reps agree with President Buhari for two of di three clause wey make im no gree sign am and dem go look am again come send am give di President to sign. Im say, 'we no gree with di third reason wia im claim say we no get power to amend di Electoral act. Dat na why we go look di bill again, correct di mistake wen di President see and send am back to am. If e still no gree sign am, den we know wetin we go do.'

By dis one, di electoral bill go begin di journey afresh, pass first and second reading before dem go send am give di President to sign am.