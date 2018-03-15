Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example All di deportees be males, 82 of dem no get passports

United States of America deport 86 Ghanaians who dey 'burger' for dia but dem overstay demma welcome per di visas wey dem get, Trump administration smoke dem out come Ghana.

Dem deport all of dem after dem detain dem for between 6 den 12 months before demma arrival for town Wednesday, 14th March, 2017.

All di deportees be males, 82 of dem no get passports so dem come plus travel certificates, but four of dem get Ghanaian passport.

Ghana Immigration Service process di deportees finish wey dem all reunite plus demma families. Expectations be say more people who burger enter US illegally, US Officials go try deport dem dis year.

Last year, US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, reveal say Trump administration want deport over 7,000 Ghanaians who abuse di terms of demma visas.