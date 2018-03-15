Two people don die for Guinea riots

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Guinea no be stranger to fight-fight matter on top politics

Two people don die from gunshots on Wednesday for riots for di capital of Guinea capital, Conakry.

According to senior police source wey talk to Reuters, di wahala bin dey between authorities and anti-government protesters.

According to witness dem, e happen when police bin try comot protesters with tear gas.

President Alpha Conde people talk say na dem win local election but opposition parties say dem wan see di results.

Di elections bin hold for February 4 and na wetin start dis whole wahala.

Meanwhile, government don confirm say rioting don cool for some areas wey dem dey do mining for Boke and Kamsar.