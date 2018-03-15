Nigeria judicial council say make dem sack 2 judges

Image copyright Joe Gratz

Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) don recommend say make dem do compulsory retirement give two judges.

Di two judges wey dem dey torchlight na Theresa Uzokwe, wey be Chief Judge for Abia State and Obisike Oji wey dey Abia State High Court.

Talk-talk pesin for NJC , Soji Oye, talk say dem also nack serious warning give two oda Justices dem, S. E Aladetoyinbo wey dey Abuja High Court and Olusola Ajibike Williams for Lagos High Court.

Oye say investigation wey dem do show say Theresa Uzokwe dey follow form illegal Judicial Service Commission, instead of di one wey di state governor form and wey House of Assembly approve.

For Judge Obisike Oji, dem say e do court judgement wey get k-leg, come allow make dem appoint am Chief Judge, something wey im know say dey illegal.